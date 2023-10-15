Notre Dame blows out USC, 48-20: Instant Takeaways

After falling in embarrassing fashion a week ago at Louisville you wondered what kind of team would show up for Notre Dame as they hosted USC on Saturday night. As it turns out, it was one that dominated on defense, did enough on offense, and came up with a huge special teams play en-route to a blowout victory.

The win puts an end to USC’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff, a feather in the cap for Notre Dame after what has been an up-and-down year through eight games.

Notre Dame moves to 6-2 overall with the victory. Let’s discuss some instant thoughts from the 41-20 win.

Defense Played Lights Out

Notre Dame came out of the gates swinging defensively by pressuring Caleb Williams early and forcing an interception on USC’s first possession. That would be the first of three on the night for Williams, who entered the contest having thrown just one pick in six games.

The pressure was there for most of the night while the back half did a very good job of winning their battles and getting the defensive front time to get home. The end result was a USC offense that hadn’t scored less than 40 points in a game to date that Notre Dame held to just 20.

All Started Up Front

Like I said above, the secondary did there thing by hauling in three interceptions and keeping everything in front of them all night long. It all starts up front though and the defensive line deserves massive credit.

Notre Dame allowed just 2.8 yards per carry. No matter what anyone tells you, Lincoln Riley’s offenses are built on being able to run the ball. Notre Dame took that away – something they certainly didn’t do in last year’s showing.

That starts up front and credit is well deserved. It’s well deserved for the linebackers that shined as a result, too.

Xavier Watts Huge Night

What a night for Xavier Watts. He’s made plays throughout the year but Saturday night was an all-out coming out party for the young man.

A pair of interceptions, a fumble return for a touchdown to be the icing on the cake, and a handful of tackles. On a night of big-time performances for Notre Dame, none were bigger than that of Watts.

Offense Taking Advantage

Don’t get me wrong, there were times Saturday night that Notre Dame’s offense looked brutal against what has been a rather brutal USC defense to date. However, they capitalized on their field position the defense set up and put USC in a huge hole as a result.

They did enough early on and then delivered a massive punch late in the third quarter when Sam Hartman found Chris Tyree for a 46-yard score to further separate things after USC had shown signs of life for the first time all night.

Special Teams Come up Huge

Again, USC started to change the look of things by getting within 31-20 with 9:04 to play. Immediately after, Jadarian Price returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to stretch the lead back to three scores.

What a time for Notre Dame’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since their win over Wisconsin back in 2021.

Incredible Response

How was the rest of the year going to go after Notre Dame was embarrassed at Louisville a week ago?

It was a legit concern for Notre Dame fans as the vibes were anything but great from the fan base entering Saturday night. Like I said in our predictions earlier in the week though, what fans are feeling doesn’t matter.

What matters is how the coaching staff and players are feeling and they’re clearly still bought into 2023 as they came out and had easily their best win of the fall.

