Notre Dame blocks yet another punt: Twitter reacts to insane Irish special teams
It’s remarkable how quickly Notre Dame has gone from being a place where the special teams philosophy appeared to be “just don’t screw up” to a place where opponent’s punts are must-watch television. That’s the case for the Irish under special teams coordinator Brian Mason however on Saturday they blocked yet another opponent’s punt.
This was their seventh blocked punt of the season which extends the school record. It was also their fifth-straight game blocking a punt. Honestly, watching Notre Dame go after a punt is like it was as a Bears fan when Devin Hester was getting ready to return a kick. You can’t turn away because there is a significant chance, not just a possibility, that something special is about to happen.
Here’s how the college football world reacted to the latest blocked punt by the Irish on Twitter today.
See the latest blocked punt first
7th blocked punt of the season for Notre Dame! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OAKmd1tmEN
— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 12, 2022
Tyler Horka
Notre Dame: PBU.
Punt Block University.
It happened again. Fifth game in a row. Seventh of the year.
Unreal.
— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 12, 2022
Notre Dame Football PR
Notre Dame performs its seventh punt block of the season and blocks one for the fifth-straight game, extending their FBS lead and school record in the process. @JBKiser4 got his hand on this one to set up Notre Dame's sixth touchdown of the half.
ND 35, Navy 13 – halftime
— Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) November 12, 2022
Some math needs to be adjusted there but you get the drift.
Chris Vannini
Notre Dame is averaging 0.73 punt blocks per game https://t.co/gKVlQNl6NY
— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 12, 2022
Tyler James
Let's try this again:
Jack Kiser takes his turn in #NotreDame's punt block roulette. Fifth straight game with a blocked punt for the Irish.
Brian Mason for @BroylesAward. @insideNDsports
— Tyler James (@TJamesND) November 12, 2022
Historical Update from Notre Dame Football PR
Some additional @NDFootball punt block stat updates:
Five straight games the longest game-with-a-punt-block-streak since 2012
The seven blocked punts are:
The most by an FBS team since 2012
The most by a Power Five team since 2008
— Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) November 12, 2022
Yahoo Sports College Football
Notre Dame is blocked punt U
— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 12, 2022
Punt Block U is what we’ve been calling it but close enough
Just start going for it? Patrick Engel
It legitimately feels less risky to go for it on 4th and 1 inside your own 30 than punt against Notre Dame right now. Especially when you're down 22.
— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) November 12, 2022
Mike Winchell's Notre Dame excitement for 2022
The true joy of the 2022 Notre Dame football team is waking up on gameday and thinking, “Man, I can’t wait to see Notre Dame attempt to block the opponent’s first punt.”
— mike winchell (@ThatSmith15) November 12, 2022
Cody asks a fair question
Does Notre Dame have the best punt block unit in the History of College Football?
— Cody (@SmashHitsSports) November 12, 2022
Copycats soon to be coming?
Every special teams coach in America will be breaking down Notre Dame’s punt block film this offseason. If not sooner.
— John Walters (@jdubs1966) November 12, 2022