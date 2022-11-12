Notre Dame blocks yet another punt: Twitter reacts to insane Irish special teams

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read

It’s remarkable how quickly Notre Dame has gone from being a place where the special teams philosophy appeared to be “just don’t screw up” to a place where opponent’s punts are must-watch television.  That’s the case for the Irish under special teams coordinator Brian Mason however on Saturday they blocked yet another opponent’s punt.

This was their seventh blocked punt of the season which extends the school record.  It was also their fifth-straight game blocking a punt.  Honestly, watching Notre Dame go after a punt is like it was as a Bears fan when Devin Hester was getting ready to return a kick.  You can’t turn away because there is a significant chance, not just a possibility, that something special is about to happen.

Here’s how the college football world reacted to the latest blocked punt by the Irish on Twitter today.

See the latest blocked punt first

Tyler Horka

Notre Dame Football PR

Some math needs to be adjusted there but you get the drift.

Chris Vannini

Tyler James

Historical Update from Notre Dame Football PR

Yahoo Sports College Football

Punt Block U is what we’ve been calling it but close enough

Just start going for it? Patrick Engel

Mike Winchell's Notre Dame excitement for 2022

Cody asks a fair question

Copycats soon to be coming?

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

Recommended Stories