Notre Dame blocks yet another punt: Twitter reacts to insane Irish special teams

It’s remarkable how quickly Notre Dame has gone from being a place where the special teams philosophy appeared to be “just don’t screw up” to a place where opponent’s punts are must-watch television. That’s the case for the Irish under special teams coordinator Brian Mason however on Saturday they blocked yet another opponent’s punt.

This was their seventh blocked punt of the season which extends the school record. It was also their fifth-straight game blocking a punt. Honestly, watching Notre Dame go after a punt is like it was as a Bears fan when Devin Hester was getting ready to return a kick. You can’t turn away because there is a significant chance, not just a possibility, that something special is about to happen.

Here’s how the college football world reacted to the latest blocked punt by the Irish on Twitter today.

See the latest blocked punt first

7th blocked punt of the season for Notre Dame! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OAKmd1tmEN — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 12, 2022

Tyler Horka

Notre Dame: PBU. Punt Block University. It happened again. Fifth game in a row. Seventh of the year. Unreal. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 12, 2022

Notre Dame Football PR

Notre Dame performs its seventh punt block of the season and blocks one for the fifth-straight game, extending their FBS lead and school record in the process. @JBKiser4 got his hand on this one to set up Notre Dame's sixth touchdown of the half. ND 35, Navy 13 – halftime — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) November 12, 2022

Some math needs to be adjusted there but you get the drift.

Story continues

Chris Vannini

Notre Dame is averaging 0.73 punt blocks per game https://t.co/gKVlQNl6NY — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 12, 2022

Tyler James

Let's try this again:

Jack Kiser takes his turn in #NotreDame's punt block roulette. Fifth straight game with a blocked punt for the Irish.

Brian Mason for @BroylesAward. @insideNDsports — Tyler James (@TJamesND) November 12, 2022

Historical Update from Notre Dame Football PR

Some additional @NDFootball punt block stat updates: Five straight games the longest game-with-a-punt-block-streak since 2012 The seven blocked punts are: The most by an FBS team since 2012

The most by a Power Five team since 2008 — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) November 12, 2022

Yahoo Sports College Football

Notre Dame is blocked punt U — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 12, 2022

Punt Block U is what we’ve been calling it but close enough

Just start going for it? Patrick Engel

It legitimately feels less risky to go for it on 4th and 1 inside your own 30 than punt against Notre Dame right now. Especially when you're down 22. — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) November 12, 2022

Mike Winchell's Notre Dame excitement for 2022

The true joy of the 2022 Notre Dame football team is waking up on gameday and thinking, “Man, I can’t wait to see Notre Dame attempt to block the opponent’s first punt.” — mike winchell (@ThatSmith15) November 12, 2022

Cody asks a fair question

Does Notre Dame have the best punt block unit in the History of College Football? — Cody (@SmashHitsSports) November 12, 2022

Copycats soon to be coming?

Every special teams coach in America will be breaking down Notre Dame’s punt block film this offseason. If not sooner. — John Walters (@jdubs1966) November 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire