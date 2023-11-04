How Notre Dame blew it against Clemson, lost chance at New Year's Six bowl game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The last time Notre Dame football went on the road in ACC play, it didn't go very well at Louisville. Saturday was rinse and repeat, this time at Clemson.

Notre Dame had an especially unflattering first half and transfer quarterback Sam Hartman had four chances to get the Irish in position to tie the score in the closing minutes, but Clemson held on to win 31-23 at Memorial Stadium.

The loss is Notre Dame's third and effectively ends its chance for a slot in a New Year's Six bowl.

How did things go so wrong? Four reasons the Irish, ranked 12th in the US LBM Coaches Poll, fell to 7-3:

Flat-line first half dooms Notre Dame

It had to be the halftime speech of all halftime speeches for head coach Marcus Freeman after that no-show first half where all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — had issues. A Rockne-like oration, it wasn’t.

Notre Dame trailed 24-9 at the break thanks to a host of inefficiencies and self-inflicted wounds. A second-half comeback would be one for the ages. Anything else and the concern about Freeman being able to prepare his team for a big road game surface. Again.

Now 24 games into his tenure, here’s what we know about the 37-year-old Freeman as a head coach — we don’t know. Sometimes we get the Clemson effort from last year. Other times, we get the Clemson effort from Saturday.

How the points were scored: Clemson stings Notre Dame football, 31-23

Notre Dame plays way out of New Year's Six bowl

This is how quickly a season slips away when you’re independent and can’t rely on clawing your way back to the conference championship game to offset any setbacks.

First loss, and the national championship chase is toast. Second loss, and the College Football Playoff spot blows up. Third loss? So long New Year’s Six bowl game, something the Irish waved good-bye to Saturday afternoon.

Phil Mafah and the Tigers in essence Jimmy Hoffa-ed any NY6 bowl dreams. What’s left? Playing for pride.

It's time to sit Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman

When quarterback Sam Hartman committed to Notre Dame, everyone around the program wondered what the Irish would look like — where they could go— with a legit QB. What Notre Dame could’ve been, we’ll now never know. Turns out that with Hartman, Notre Dame was just another OK team.

He did a lot with his legs (68 yards rushing) Saturday. He needed to do more with his arm (13-for-30, 146 yards).

Time to thank Hartman for his time, but time to turn it over to Steve Angeli. There are two games left in the regular season and a bowl game, but the clock already is running on the 2024 season.

Anemic offense needs reboot

The criticism of offensive coordinator Gerad Parker — much of it called for — hit a crescendo in the first half when Notre Dame trailed 24-6. The Irish went 50 yards in seven plays on their first drive. Next two drives? Six plays, no yards, two punts. Enter scramble mode. Grab-bag. Panic. Whatever you want to call it.

Late in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame had four chances to put together possible game-tying drives. The Irish ran six plays and gained (-1) yard the first two drives. The third drive ended with an interception. The fourth drive? Four incompletions. Ball game. Thanks for playing.

