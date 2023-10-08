Notre Dame blasted at Louisville: Instant Takeaways

Notre Dame played with fire a few times this year.

It caught up with them two weeks ago when they fell in the final seconds against Ohio State.

It nearly happened a week ago before a miracle of sorts saved the day late at Duke.

And reality hit in a hard and heavy dose Saturday night as Louisville embarrassed No. 10 Notre Dame, 33-20.

What went wrong for Notre Dame as their dreams of a trip to the College Football Playoff were officially dashed?

We try to start to pick up the pieces to Saturday night’s disastrous performance with our instant takeaways below.

Out Physicaled All Night

It’s one thing to lose to a team with more talented athletes across the board. It’s another to get hit in the mouth and not know what to do.

Notre Dame is referred to as “O-Line U” by its fanbase because of the talent it regularly puts into the NFL. That offensive line was flat-out dominated all night by Louisville’s defensive front that wound up pressuring Sam Hartman throughout the night and as a result, forcing five turnovers.

Both Sides of the Line

A week ago Louisville couldn’t do anything right offensively, specifically in the running game against North Carolina State. You’d think Notre Dame would have been able to do something at least in the same ballpark but instead they were dominated up front as Louisville rushed for nearly 200-yards on the night.

That starts up front and the defensive line did not rise to the occasion in any sense of the phrase.

This offense is a disaster

Remember early September when Notre Dame was putting 40-spots on Navy, Tennessee State, North Carolina State, and Central Michigan?

That feels like a lifetime ago.

In the last three weeks Notre Dame has had to stumbled over themselves a combined 48 points the last three games (actually 55 when you count the garbage time touchdown late Saturday night). That 16-point per game average is a far cry from the regular 40-plus performances that started the season.

More Woeful Offense

With just 2:12 remaining in the game and Notre Dame trailing 33-13 things were already over.

Why am I pointing that specific time out?

That was the time left in the game when Notre Dame first found themselves in the red zone all night long.

Props to Louisville

Before I go too far down a rabbit hole of frustration here, tip of the cap to Louisville. One team came out ready to hit someone in the mouth, while the other sat back and waited to get punched in the mouth.

Then failed to hit back when that hit came.

Jeff Brohm knows how to do this as he upset top-10 teams regularly at Purdue and did so for the first time at Louisville. It’s safe to say we assume success would come for him at Louisville but how quickly he’s turned the tide is mighty impressive.

Team Looked Exhausted

Coming off back-to-back nail bitters that came down to the final plays of the game, it was easy to see a letdown coming. The amount of a letdown was impressive though.

However, nobody saw it falling off this significantly this quickly.

I mentioned in our game predictions that I thought Notre Dame would start slow but that they would answer the bell before long.

The game clock has hit 0:00 in the fourth quarter and I’m still waiting for the Irish to answer.

I get USC is coming to town next week and the things that play into a letdown here. However, when you’re Notre Dame you know you’re getting everyone’s best shot and you have to rise to the challenge weekly.

Is Audric Estime a Rumor?

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

I get that Louisville had 8, sometimes 9 guys in the box Saturday night. However, how many times are we going to see Notre Dame not use Audric Estime on 3rd-and-1 this season?

Seriously, he’s the perfect back in all of college football for that scenario. What are you doing by avoiding giving him the ball again and again in that situation?

Missed Chance in Early Second Half

Tied 7-7 at halftime, Notre Dame forced a turnover when Cam Hart forced and recovered a fumble on the first play out of halftime.

A short field and a chance to go get a touchdown lead early in the second half and start to deflate the sails a bit.

Instead, a missed chance to Chris Tyree instead results in a field goal and it felt to me like Notre Dame was really starting to play with fire when they were given that gift out of halftime and were unable to find the end zone.

What now?

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

There will be a ton to discuss with this loss throughout the evening and into next week but here are just a few small things:

So long 30-game winning streak against the ACC

Farewell to any hopes of the College Football Playoff

With USC and Clemson both still remaining, this team has a chance to be another four-loss team for the second year in a row under Marcus Freeman.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire