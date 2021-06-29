Notre Dame’s biggest football recruits since 2000

Tuesday was a great day for Brian Kelly, Marcus Freeman, and the rest of the Notre Dame coaching staff as they landed a commitment from ’23 five-star defensive end Brenan Vernon.

Just how big of a get is this for Notre Dame? Time will tell as Vernon is only entering his junior year of high school but as it stands now, he’s one of the top-ten for Notre Dame overall in this entire century.

Let’s take a very quick look back at Notre Dame’s top-ranked recruits since 2001 (courtesy of 247Sports) and see just how highly thought of Vernon is.

10. Mark Levoir

Nov. 5, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish receiver (83) Jeff Samardzija celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown against the University of Tennessee Volunteers with offensive linemen (73) Mark LeVoir, linebacker (74) Dan Stevenson and lineman (68) Ryan Harris at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 41-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

Player: Mark Levoir Position: Offensive Tackle Recruiting Class: 2001 Home: Eden Prairie, Minnesota 247Sports Rating: .9884

9. Dayne Crist

Oct. 16, 2010; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Dayne Crist (10) scores a touchdown in front of Western Michigan Broncos cornerback Lewis Toler (24) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Dayne Crist Position: Quarterback Recruiting Class: 2008 Home: Sherman Oaks, California 247Sports Rating: .9886

8. Ishaq Williams

Sep 28, 2013; South Bend, IN, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Damien Williams (26) is pursued by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Ishaq Williams (11) at Notre Dame Stadium. Oklahoma defeats Notre Dame 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Ishaq Williams Position: Linebacker Recruiting Class: 2011 Home: Brooklyn, NY 247Sports Rating: .9888

7. Brenan Vernon

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; A detailed view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet prior to the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Brenan Vernon Position: Defensive End Recruiting Class: 2023 Home: Mentor, Ohio 247Sports Rating: .9908

6. Michael Floyd

Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd (3) celebrates his touchdown with center Braxston Cave (52) and offensive tackle Zack Martin (70) in the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at the Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Michael Floyd Position: Wide Receiver Recruiting Class: 2008 Home: Saint Paul, Minnesota 247Sports Rating: .9914

5. Aaron Lynch

Oct. 1, 2011; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end Aaron Lynch (19) pressures Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Robert Marve (9) in the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Aaron Lynch Position: Defensive End Recruiting Class: 2011 Home: Cape Coral, Florida 247Sports Rating: .9947

4. Sam Young

Oct. 3, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Sam Young (74) celebrates a Notre Dame touchdown by running back Robert Hughes, not shown, in overtime against the Washington Huskies at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 37-30. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Sam Young Position: Offensive Tackle Recruiting Class: 2006 Home: Fort Lauderdale, Florida 247Sports Rating: .9964

3. Manti Te'o

Sep 1, 2012; Dublin, IRELAND; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o (5) celebrates after Notre Dame defeated the Navy Midshipmen 50-10 at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Manti Te'o Position: Linebacker Recruiting Class: 2009 Home: Punahou, Hawaii 247Sports Rating: .9977 Related: Photo Gallery - Manti Te'o through the years

2. Jaylon Smith

Sept. 19, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) recovers a fumble during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeats Georgia Tech 30-22. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Jaylon Smith Position: Linebacker Recruiting Class: 2013 Home: Fort Wayne, Indiana 247Sports Rating: .9987

1. Jimmy Clausen

Oct. 3, 2009; Notre Dame, IN, US; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback (7) Jimmy Clausen celebrates the win over the Washington Huskies at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Washington 37-30 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Jimmy Clausen Position: Quarterback Recruiting Class: 2007 Home: Westlake Village, California 247Sports Rating: .9988 Related: Notre Dame's Mt. Rushmore of all-time football recruits

