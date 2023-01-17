Notre Dame’s biggest 2024 target lands massive offer

There arguably isn’t a bigger remaining target for Notre Dame in the 2024 recruiting cycle than Justin Scott of St. Ignatius in Chicago. Scott is big enough to come with his own zip code at 6-5, 310-pounds, and has a five-star grade from the 247Sports composite.

Scott recently released is top eight schools and soon after announced that he’ll be making a commitment on January 31, which happens to be his birthday. Based on the news Tuesday, one would assume Scott has a lot of thinking to do between now and the end of the month.

Scott had previously listed Notre Dame among his top eight that also included Alabama, USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, and Colorado. Arguably his biggest offer to date just came in on Tuesday, however.

The way Georgia has turned out star talent on the defensive line in recent years you have to think they’ll at least have a shot here, even if they weren’t a part of Scott’s original top-eight. If Notre Dame were to ultimately land him, he’d be the highest-rated defensive tackle signee since Eddie Vanderdoes in the 2013 recruiting cycle (Vanderdoes was a star recruit who wound up never playing a down for the Irish, instead getting released from his national letter of intent and transferring to UCLA).

The offer is hardly a surprise as Georgia recruits as well as anyone and develops defensive line talent as well as anyone in recent years. Yesterday, Tom Loy made a crystal ball projection that favored Notre Dame for Scott but if certainly feels like there is a marathon to go in this recruitment, regardless of how soon the star defensive tackle’s commitment date approaches.

List

Recruiting expert 'crystal balls' 8 prospects to Notre Dame

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire