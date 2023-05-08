Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Benjamin Morrison made quite the impression as a Notre Dame cornerback in 2022. Now, he’s starting to bring in the accolades. Morrison has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Lott IMPACT Trophy. This award, which Manti Te'o won in 2012, is awarded to the defensive player who best demonstrates athletic excellence and exemplifies IMPACT, which is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

The Irish are scheduled to face several of Morrison’s fellow watch list candidates during the 2023 season. Two of them, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, represent Ohio State. The Irish also will draw defensive back Calen Bullock and linebacker Mason Cobb of USC. Also upcoming are Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter and Duke defensive lineman Dewayne Carter.

In short, the Irish will be seeing a lot of defensive stars who also are high-character guys in 2023. Those who think offense is getting too much leeway in college football will not be disappointed. At least it seems that way on paper.

