Notre Dame beats Central Michigan 41-17: Initial Takeaways for Irish

It wasn’t the prettiest of games but it was an effective on Saturday as Notre Dame flashed big-play success en-route to a 41-17 win over Central Michigan.

The win moves Notre Dame to 4-0 as they’ll play host to not only unbeaten Ohio State next week, but also ESPN’s College Gameday which will be on campus.

Before we start to preview that game however, let’s take a look back at Notre Dame’s latest win.

What worked?

What didn’t?

And what do we take away headed into the first major showdown on the 2023 schedule for the Irish?

Here are our initial takeaways from Notre Dame’s latest victory.

Penalty Woes Continue

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Last week it was a one-off that would be righted. This week it was the second in a row in a season that has only seen four games played.

Next week it’ll likely cost Notre Dame a shot at their biggest dreams if it happens again.

I’m talking about penalties which the Irish had eight more of for 72-yards on Saturday.

Drive-killers of their own and drive-extenders on the defensive side. Do it a third week in a row against Ohio State and the Irish will be 4-1.

Audric the Great

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Audric Estime continued his ridiculous start to 2023 with a career-high 176 rushing yards and a touchdown Saturday. I know what the competition has been but at the end of the day Estime is averaging over 8-yards per carry through four games. The trend of him getting stronger as the game goes on only continued Saturday as Estime rushed for 127 of those 176 yards in the second half, averaging more than 10-yards per carry after halftime.

Bertrand was missed badly

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I’ll put myself down as not buying into the idea that JD Bertrand would be missed much against Central Michigan. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Talent ultimately took over and the star-ratings on Notre Dame players eventually showed up but getting lined up defensively and finishing tackles took a significant step back without the graduate-senior captain. Notre Dame needs him to get healthy and fast with Ohio State looming.

Big Play Offense

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame has made a living on the big plays offensively this year, something that was certainly not the case a year ago. It was nice to see Tobias Merriweather set the tone early with his 75-yard touchdown reception to open the scoring while Chris Tyree added to that with a 76-yard scoring reception. It was a far from complete game by the receivers, something we still are yet to see in 2023, but the flashes were certainly bright.

Special Teams Woes

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I get that last year we were gifted with what Notre Dame special teams did under unit coordinator Brian Mason. I understand you can’t expect a team to be blocking punts week in and week out like last year, but what exactly went right with them today?

Chris Tyree had a punt return where he was tackled inside the Notre Dame 10-yard line. He was also unable to field a punt later that resulted in a bounce of significant yardage to Central Michigan’s advantage.

A kickoff went out of bounds.

Spencer Shrader missed a 59-yard field goal. There is no shame in that but in a moment that actually matters, the only way that ball is ever seemingly being kicked is if it’s for game-winning attempt so I was a bit surprised to see it attempted.

Pass Rush - MIA

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Very easily the biggest concern I have with this team through four games is the defensive line’s inability to develop pressure with any consistency. Notre Dame has had to blitz a ton early in 2023 which scares me a bit with an Ohio State team who is as loaded with as many weapons as anyone coming to town next week.

Hartman = Heisman

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

OK, that headline is a bit strong but Sam Hartman continues to be the best thing to happen to a Notre Dame offense in seemingly forever. The long touchdowns discussed earlier don’t happen without his incredible accuracy and I can’t say enough about how nice it is to see a quarterback to actually keep his eyes down field and go through a progression instead of just tucking and running. Hartman’s ability to push the ball down the field with accuracy plays a huge role in why Estime and the running game is off to such a solid start.

One more Hartman thing...

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Oh, and thank god that none of those hits Hartman took late seemed to result in anything more than a little discomfort for a couple plays.

And finally...

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Ohio State week officially now. Part of me likes that Notre Dame didn’t play particularly well this week as I shared above. The pass rush (or lack thereof) is a legit concern for me and consistency in wide receivers being able to get open will remain questions. However, there are things that can be cleaned up and I expect to see a primed Notre Dame team show up in a big way in what will be one of their biggest games in recent memory.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire