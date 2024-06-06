Notre Dame beat reporter pictures Kevin Harlan at Notre Dame Stadium

The schedule for the 2025 College Football Playoff is out along with the TV networks covering each game. One thing you’ll immediately notice is that TNT is one of those networks, getting two first-round games. It’s surprising obviously, but the network having these games in the future would soften the blow of potentially losing its longtime NBA coverage in 2025.

Kevin Harlan is one of the biggest names associated with TNT, and that wasn’t lost on Pete Sampson, Notre Dame’s beat reporter for The Athletic, when he tweeted the following:

1. Well, turns out a night game in December *IS* the idea of a good time for a lot of you. I guess they say there's no bad weather, only bad gear. 2. However, the idea of Kevin Harlan calling a Notre Dame game on TNT sounds delightful. https://t.co/O9lFxDvnr1 — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) June 5, 2024

It goes without saying, but Harlan is a national treasure. The fact that we even can think about him calling a game at Notre Dame Stadium is enough to make one giddy.

Just think about Harlan describing an iconic moment in Irish history as the South Bend faithful go absolutely nuts in the cold December air. If there is any justice in this world, this will happen.

