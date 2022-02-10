Notre Dame basketball sits atop ACC standings
Consider that one a headline I didn’t imagine writing at any point during the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.
It’s the case however as Notre Dame beat Louisville to sweep the season series with the Cardinals last night and as a result moved into sole possession of first place in the ACC at 10-3 in conference while improving to 17-7 overall.
Here are the complete ACC basketball standings as of February 10, 2022:
Notre Dame 10-3, 17-7
Duke 9-3, 19-4
Wake Forest 10-4, 20-5
Miami 9-4, 17-7
North Carolina 9-4, 17-7
Virginia 9-5, 15-9
Syracuse 7-6, 13-11
Virginia Tech 6-7, 14-10
Florida State 6-7, 13-10
Louisville 5-9, 11-13
Clemson 4-8, 12-11
Boston College 4-8, 9-13
Pittsburgh 4-10, 9-16
Georgia Tech 3-9, 10-13
NC State 3-11, 10-15
Notre Dame returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Clemson. The Irish beat the Tigers in South Bend earlier this season.