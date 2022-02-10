Notre Dame basketball sits atop ACC standings

Consider that one a headline I didn’t imagine writing at any point during the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

It’s the case however as Notre Dame beat Louisville to sweep the season series with the Cardinals last night and as a result moved into sole possession of first place in the ACC at 10-3 in conference while improving to 17-7 overall.

Here are the complete ACC basketball standings as of February 10, 2022:

Notre Dame 10-3, 17-7

Duke 9-3, 19-4

Wake Forest 10-4, 20-5

Miami 9-4, 17-7

North Carolina 9-4, 17-7

Virginia 9-5, 15-9

Syracuse 7-6, 13-11

Virginia Tech 6-7, 14-10

Florida State 6-7, 13-10

Louisville 5-9, 11-13

Clemson 4-8, 12-11

Boston College 4-8, 9-13

Pittsburgh 4-10, 9-16

Georgia Tech 3-9, 10-13

NC State 3-11, 10-15

Notre Dame returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Clemson. The Irish beat the Tigers in South Bend earlier this season.