Notre Dame basketball was quick to reach out to 2026 shooting guard

Over the weekend, the basketball recruiting calendar switched over to the 2026 class, meaning that prospects could now be contacted by schools.

Notre Dame basketball was quick to reach out to Michigan shooting guard Jacob Pleyer. The 6-foot, 3-inch and 170-pound prospect isn’t currently ranked by any of the major recruiting services, but looking at who also reached out, he very well could be in the near future.

On top of Notre Dame, schools like Toledo, Western Michigan and Kent State also got a hold of Pleyer, showing that he has the ability to play major Division I basketball at the next level.

2026 prospect Jacob Pleyer tells me that he has heard from the following schools since the initial contact period began: Grand Valley State

Ferris State

Wayne State

Northwood

Notre Dame

Toledo

Western Michigan

Kent State@PleyerJacob pic.twitter.com/ZK2VxCSzmj — Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) June 17, 2024

The Irish currently do not have a commitment in the 2026 class.

