Notre Dame basketball offers 2025 top-100 point guard

Although it is early in the 2025 basketball recruiting cycle, Notre Dame isn’t waiting if they believe a player will help them.

One of those players is New York point guard Kayden Mingo, who the Irish offered on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot, 1-inch and 160-pound distributor is ranked as one of the best prospects in the country as the 247Sports Composite Rankings has him as the No. 79 overall player and 12th at his position.

At this current moment, head coach Micah Schrewsberry does not have any commitment for the class, but is clearly looking to change that. The Irish have been a player in his recruitment for a while, but now it has changed with the offer.

Blessed and honored to receive an offer from The University Of Notre Dame! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/XfaRoxDoab — Kayden Mingo (@_kaydenmingo) April 15, 2024

Mingo was an efficient scorer this past season, averaging 13.9 points on minimal possessions. Hopefully the Irish can seal the deal with him in the near future.

