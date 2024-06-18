Notre Dame basketball offers 2025 5-star Virginia power forward

It was quite the day for 2025 Virginia power forward Nate Ament on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 9-inch and 185-pound star received three big time offers: Oregon, Kentucky and Notre Dame. Ament is ranked as one of the top players in the country, the No. 16 overall prospect and 5th ranked power forward according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

If head coach Micah Schrewsberry is able to convince Ament to join the Irish, it would be his biggest recruiting win since taking over of the program. The Irish currently don’t have a commitment in the 2025 class, so starting off with a 5-star would be a huge boost to the program.

Clearly it won’t be an easy recruiting win for Notre Dame, as they are contending with some of the best programs in the country. It’s still too early to know where Ament is leaning towards, especially since he has yet to take any official visits.

If one is to South Bend, you can bet the red carpet will be rolled out.

