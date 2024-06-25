Notre Dame basketball makes top 8 for one of nation’s best 2025 centers

Notre Dame men’s basketball is still without a 2025 commitment, but head coach Micah Shrewsberry is hard at work to make that change in the near future.

One of his biggest targets, literally and figuratively is 2025 Kentucky center Malachi Moreno. The 6-foot, 11-inch and 230-pound star trimmed his list down to eight schools on Monday: Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio State, North Carolina, Iowa and Louisville.

Moreno is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 center and 28th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He took an unofficial visit to South Bend last year in September, and for the Irish to really be in the mix, they need for him to get back on campus.

NEWS: 7-footer Malachi Moreno, a top-20 recruit in the 2025 class, is down to eight schools, he tells @On3Recruits. The rising senior is the No. 1 ranked center in the country, per On3. https://t.co/RxZUQJO8XR pic.twitter.com/iLE7ljYSZZ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 24, 2024

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire