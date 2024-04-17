Notre Dame basketball lands its first transfer of the cycle

There has been plenty of transfer movement for Notre Dame basketball this week and it continued on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Irish saw Carey Booth finding his new home at Illinois, but the roles were reversed on Wednesday. Notre Dame landed Princeton transfer guard Matt Allocco, giving them their first commit of this cycle.

The 6-foot, 4-inch and almost 200-pound guard was a big time player for the Tigers over the past three seasons. Last year Allocco showed elite shooting tendencies, as he shot 42.7% from three, 50.8% from the field and 90.9% from the free throw line. There aren’t many who can match that kind of efficiency across the country.

The Irish now have seen three players enter the portal and just one come in, so expect more movement in the coming weeks.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire