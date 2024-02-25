Notre Dame baseball’s winning streak ends, Irish fall twice to FIU

Notre Dame baseball got off to a hot start through its first four games, winning every single contest.

Saturday was a different story, as a double-header doomed the Golden Domers. The first game saw the Irish storm back to take the lead in the top of the seventh, only to see Florida International tie the game in the bottom of the inning and take the lead for good in the eight. The final score of game one was 10-8.

Game two was much of the same story, as the Irish had to battle back down 5-0. They got as close as 5-4, but a three-run seventh and a two-run eighth by FIU pushed them through for a 10-5 final.

We drop the night game and look to bounce back tomorrow. Coming back Sunday at Noon ET.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/xyQUc1koVn — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 25, 2024

The first two losses of the season for Notre Dame put its record at 4-2 early in the year. The series finale is set for Sunday at Noon EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

