Notre Dame baseball walks-off No. 8 Wake Forest, takes series from Demon Deacons

It was a weekend to remember for Notre Dame baseball as they hosted national ranked Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons came into the series ranked as the No. 8 team in the country, only to see them lose two-of-three games to the Irish. Notre Dame didn’t start the weekend like they would have liked, dropping the first game on Friday night 4-3.

Although they didn’t come out victorious, the confidence they could play with Wake set them up for Saturday and Sunday. Notre Dame brought out the bats during game two, as they slugged three homers in the first, and never looked back.

Game three was won in dramatic style, as TJ Williams blasted a homer in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off for the Irish.

The series victory gives the Irish a 22-20 overall record, 7-17 in ACC play. They return to the diamond on Tuesday to make up the previously cancelled game against Michigan State.

