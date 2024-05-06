Notre Dame baseball takes weekend series from Pittsburgh

The weekend didn’t start out great for Notre Dame baseball, but it sure finished that way.

The Irish started their weekend series at home against Pittsburgh with a 3-1 loss, but rebounded the next two day with wins. On Saturday, Notre Dame brought out the sticks, as they scored 15 runs and defeated the Panthers 15-8.

It was a bit closer on Sunday, but the Irish found a way to win. Notre Dame jumped out to an early 8-0 lead after two innings, but couldn’t get the bats going for the rest of the contest. Pittsburgh chipped away at the lead and got the game within two runs, but the Irish prevailed 8-6.

𝐈𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐖𝐈𝐍!! Notre Dame takes the series and defeats Pitt 8-6. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/pewupkP4kU — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) May 5, 2024

The series brings the Irish’s record to 25-21 on the year, 9-18 in ACC play. They are back on the diamond on Friday as they host Toledo in a weekend series.

