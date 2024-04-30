Notre Dame baseball, De Pere softball sweep FRCC doubleheaders

(WFRV) – On Monday, FRCC showdowns took place in our area, as Notre Dame visited Ashwaubenon in baseball and De Pere hosted Sheboygan North in softball.

SCORES:

Game 1 – NDA 9, Ashwaubenon 7

Game 2 – NDA 4, Ashwaubenon 3

Game 1 – De Pere 12, Sheboygan North 2

Game 2 – De Pere 13, Sheboygan North 1

Check out highlights from game one between the Tritons and Jags, and game two between the Redbirds and Golden Raiders, in the video above.

