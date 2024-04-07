Notre Dame baseball’s ACC woes continue, gets swept by Clemson

It hasn’t been easy for Notre Dame baseball this season against fellow ACC opponents, as a loss at home to Clemson continued its struggles.

The Irish came into the series on a 4-game losing streak and the number was pushed to 7 after Sunday’s comeback fell short in extra innings. The loss drops Notre Dame’s record to 14-15, just 2-13 in conference play.

Clemson took a commanding 11-1 lead after the top of the six inning, then the Irish bats woke up. Notre Dame scored 10 runs, 4 in the 8th and 5 in the 9th to force the game into extra innings. Unfortunately their hot bats didn’t continue, as the Tigers scored two in the top of the 11th to the Irish’s one.

Notre Dame will return to the diamond on Wednesday to host Butler before heading on the road to face North Carolina over the weekend.

