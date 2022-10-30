Notre Dame back to getting votes in latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

The Irish got one of their biggest wins of the season yesterday, defeating Syracuse and subsequently getting some votes in this weeks USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. The eleven votes put Notre Dame as No. 33 team in the country. The top 8 of the poll remained the same, with a good amount of movement behind that.

Just a few upsets over the weekend which included former No. 22 Kansas State routing former No. 9 Oklahoma State, unranked UCF defeating former No. 19 Cincinnati, unranked Missouri beating former No. 25 South Carolina and obviously Notre Dame’s win over former No. 16 Syracuse

Find out below where each team inside the top 25 was ranked this week, with last weeks ranking in parenthesis.

#25 UCF (NR)

#24 Kentucky (17)

#23 Liberty (NR)

#22 Syracuse (16)

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 29: Garrett Shrader #6 of the Syracuse Orange warms up prior to a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at JMA Wireless Dome on October 29, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

#21 Tulane (24)

#20 NC State (23)

Oct 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack center Grant Gibson (50) celebrates afert a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 22-21. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

#19 Wake Forest (10)

#18 Oklahoma State (9)

#17 LSU (20)

The Tigers take the field as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.Saturday October 22, 2022

Lsu Vs Ole Miss Football V2 7745

#16 Penn State (13)

Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) celebrates with safety Zakee Wheatley (6) after strip sacking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to end the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College.

Hes Dr 102922 Psuosu

#15 North Carolina (21)

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

#14 Kansas State (22)

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) celebrates after a sack against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

#13 Illinois (18)

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (10) fumbles the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

#12 Utah (14)

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

#11 UCLA (15)

#10 Ole Miss (12)

#9 USC (11)

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

#8 Oregon (8)

Oct 29, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon running back Sean Dollars (5) runs the ball against California Golden Bears linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

#7 TCU (7)

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Reese Smith (15) celebrates with TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (18) after connecting for a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

#6 Alabama (6)

#5 Clemson (5)

Oct 22, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers assistants and players celebrate as running back Will Shipley (1) runs 50 yards for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

#4 Michigan (4)

Oct 29, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs the ball in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

#3 Tennessee (3)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) points to the endzone off a big completion during the NCAA football match between Tennessee and Kentucky in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Tennesseevskentucky1029 4107

#2 Ohio State (2)

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates after coming up with an interception on a tipped pass in the first quarter against Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College.

Hes Dr 102922 Psuosu

#1 Georgia (1)

Oct 29, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and teammates celebrate after they beat the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

