Notre Dame atop 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting class rankings

With the verbal commitment from four-star receiver recruit Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame strengthened its 2023 class further. In fact, 247Sports thinks very highly of what the Irish have done as far as talent coming in after this coming season. The site’s latest 2023 recruit rankings place Notre Dame at the very top. Its 17 four-star recruits are more than any other program, and five-star quarterback CJ Carr makes this group even stronger.

It’s very interesting to see this happen when the Irish’s independence could be on borrowed time thanks to the potential mega-conferences coming to college football. If this group is able to put it all together to give the still-independent program its first national title since 1988, that changes the conversation drastically. From there, the Irish would be able to recruit even more big-name talent and remain relevant for years. Boy, wouldn’t this be the perfect way to silence some of these critics once and for all?

