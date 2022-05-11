Notre Dame athletics morning review: May 11, 2022

We’re going to try something new here at Fighting Irish Wire where we’ll recap the day that was in Notre Dame athletics and bigtime college sports stories each morning with this new feature.

It’ll give you a fast food version of what the biggest stories regarding those things listed above each morning with links to find out greater detail on each of them if you’re so inclined.

How did Notre Dame’s athletic teams do?

Which Notre Dame teams play today?

What are the biggest stories in the rest of college sports that you need to know about?

Find them all right here each weekday morning going forward at Fighting Irish Wire!

Here is the recap as we get started on May 11, 2022:

Did Ohio State do Notre Dame a favor?

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The latest marquee quarterback to make a collegiate decision is 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola, a five-star talent from Arizona who committed to Ohio State earlier this week. Our very own Mike Chen took a look at what Raiola’s commitment might mean for Notre Dame’s chances at landing a marquee quarterback in recruiting in the near future.

Link: Ohio State’s latest commitment should aid Notre Dame

Georgia offers longtime Notre Dame commitment

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few short weeks ago former Notre Dame commitment [autotag]Justyn Rhett[/autotag] announced a change of heart and switched his commitment to Georgia.

The defending national champions were at it earlier this week as longtime Notre Dame commitment [autotag]Adon Shuler[/autotag] announced Georgia extended him a scholarship offer. Shuler remains committed to Notre Dame since making that decision official back in August of 2021.

Link to full story: Georgia offers another Notre Dame commitment

Mike Brey shares fresh thoughts on transfer portal and NIL

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve heard from many coaches across different college sports about how Name and Image Likeness is ruining the game and how the transfer portal is the worst thing that could ever happen. Notre Dame basketball coach [autotag]Mike Brey[/autotag] met the media on Tuesday essentially said it was time for the complaints to stop because neither NIL or the transfer portal are going away.

Story continues

Link: Brey embracing NIL and transfer portal instead of complaining

No. 8 Notre Dame baseball routs Michigan State

AP Photo/Robert Franklin

10 days off didn’t mean rust was anywhere to be found for the No. 8 Notre Dame baseball team as the Irish rolled Michigan State 15-6 on Tuesday night.

Brooks Coetzee III, Jack Zyska and David LaManna all had three hits in the victory while freshman Jack Findlay went four innings, allowing just two baserunners and striking out eight, earning his fifth victory of the year.

Notre Dame moves to 29-10 with the victory as they conclude the season series with Michigan State who they took two of three from this spring.

Notre Dame concludes the home portion of the ACC regular season this weekend when they welcome Pitt for a three game series starting Friday night.

Game Story: Notre Dame blows out Michigan State

ACC Softball Tournament underway

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

The 2022 ACC softball tournament gets underway on Wednesday at Pitt. Louisville and Syracuse meet for a date with No. 1 Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals while Georgia Tech takes on North Carolina State for the right to play No. 2 Duke.

No. 4 Notre Dame takes on No. 5 Clemson on Thursday.

Various Others

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Also yesterday, we took a photographical look back at the Notre Dame-USC football rivalry. Something just looks right when the blue and gold of Notre Dame and the ketchup and mustard of Southern Cal share a field.

Also, Notre Dame junior safety Brandon Joseph was named among the top safeties in college football by Pro Football Focus. Mike Chen took a further look at that.

1

1