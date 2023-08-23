Notre Dame athletic director blasts latest run of conference realignment

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick doesn’t have all that long left on the job but joined the Dan Patrick Show from Ireland on Wednesday. He was asked by Patrick about the latest part of realignment in college football and certainly didn’t mince words.

“[It’s a] complete disaster. I wish I knew (how it got to this point” “Everybody in the industry has to take responsibility here. I’m not excluding myself from that. I think the decision making has lost its way in terms of the focus on the student-athlete and what’s primarily best for them. But we are where we are, we have to try and make it work.” -Jack Swarbrick to Dan Patrick Show

Swarbrick also took a further stand on Notre Dame’s football independence, saying that the only things that would change that are the lack of a media partner and no fair shot to the College Football Playoff.

Swarbrick added that Notre Dame is indeed lobbying hard for Stanford and Cal to join the ACC and that realignment decisions of late have been “based on money”.

See some social media reaction to the comments and latest in college athletics realignment below.

Video of Swarbrick Blasting Realignment

"A Complete Disaster." -Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick sums up what's happened with College Football#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/wEBlqlUk3G — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 23, 2023

Independence Comments

Jack Swarbrick tells us what would need to happen for Notre Dame to join a Conference in football -No Media Partner -No Fair Path to the College Football Playoff pic.twitter.com/5s2g2K4L9O — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 23, 2023

Don't Blame Him for Working A Deal!

Every time Swarbrick says “we” about the ACC. https://t.co/yAO9pdBJwW pic.twitter.com/Ui2jsMRpaJ — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) August 23, 2023

More crying for Notre Dame to join a conference from ESPN

“Everyone in the industry need to take responsibility…I’m not excluding myself” Notre Dame AD w/ @dpshow on CFB’s “current disaster” state My only issue….Swarbrick says Stanford & Cal should join ACC, but DP doesn’t ask the obvious follow up… “Why them, but not Notre Dame?” https://t.co/K7VY5rHf7u — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) August 23, 2023

Yes - the ACC and Mountain West are clearly the same

This is such BS from Swarbrick. Cal & Stanford could go to the MtnWest tomorrow. It's not that these "2 great academic institutions" have nowhere to play, it's that they are too elitist to be in a conference with lowly MtnWest schools. They brought this on themselves. https://t.co/PPPjKmqIqX — Harvey Birdman – Attorney at Law (@H_BirdmanAAL) August 23, 2023

Another one wants Notre Dame in a conference

Mr. (and I use that term loosely) Swarbrick, here then is my response to your tale of woe… pic.twitter.com/OBy80YLjmN — Anthony Nogas (@AMNogas) August 23, 2023

Yeah, those aren't Power Five conferences for a reason

It's interesting to me that Jack Swarbrick says he can't imagine “two of the great academic institutions in the world not have a place to play."

They would have a place to play, it just shows what Swarbrick thinks of the Mountain West and American and the rest of the riff raff. — Greg Welch (@ArtDirectorBYU) August 23, 2023

Where was he in 2021?

I don't remember Jack Swarbrick speaking up in 2021 when the SEC took Texas & OU from the Big12. — David Floyd (@davidfloyd1980) August 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire