Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
Pete Thamel, ESPN’s college football version of Adrain Wojnarowski, listed 17 names of possible candidates to be the new Georgia Tech head coach and one of them is a Notre Dame assistant coach.
No, not that Notre Dame assistant.
Al Golden, the Temple coach from 2006-10 and Miami head man from 2011-2015, was among those named. Golden went a combined 59-59 between those two stops before landing in the NFL as a defensive assistant.
Joining Golden on Thamel’s list were these 16 others, several of which you’ll notice are offensive assistants from right up the street:
Thomas Brown — Los Angeles Rams TE coach
Troy Calhoun — Air Force HC
Jamey Chadwell — Coastal Carolina HC
Bill Clark — Former UAB HC
George Godsey — Baltimore Ravens TE coach
Alex Grinch — USC DC
Charles Huff — Marshall HC
Brent Key — Interim Georgia Tech HC
Sean Lewis — Kent State HC
Bryan McClendon — Georgia WR coach
Dell McGee — Georgia RB coach
Bronco Mendenhall — Former Virginia HC
Jeff Monken — Army HC
Todd Monken — Georgia OC
Bill O’Brien — Alabama OC
Kane Wommack — South Alabama HC
In case you are wondering, yes, George Godsey is the older brother of former Notre Dame quarterback-tight end gary godsey who one did enough to help Notre Dame beat a Drew Brees-led Purdue team.
