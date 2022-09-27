Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility

Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?

Pete Thamel, ESPN’s college football version of Adrain Wojnarowski, listed 17 names of possible candidates to be the new Georgia Tech head coach and one of them is a Notre Dame assistant coach.

No, not that Notre Dame assistant.

Al Golden, the Temple coach from 2006-10 and Miami head man from 2011-2015, was among those named. Golden went a combined 59-59 between those two stops before landing in the NFL as a defensive assistant.

Joining Golden on Thamel’s list were these 16 others, several of which you’ll notice are offensive assistants from right up the street:

Thomas Brown — Los Angeles Rams TE coach

Troy Calhoun — Air Force HC

Jamey Chadwell — Coastal Carolina HC

Bill Clark — Former UAB HC

George Godsey — Baltimore Ravens TE coach

Alex Grinch — USC DC

Charles Huff — Marshall HC

Brent Key — Interim Georgia Tech HC

Sean Lewis — Kent State HC

Bryan McClendon — Georgia WR coach

Dell McGee — Georgia RB coach

Bronco Mendenhall — Former Virginia HC

Jeff Monken — Army HC

Todd Monken — Georgia OC

Bill O’Brien — Alabama OC

Kane Wommack — South Alabama HC

In case you are wondering, yes, George Godsey is the older brother of former Notre Dame quarterback-tight end gary godsey who one did enough to help Notre Dame beat a Drew Brees-led Purdue team.

