Notre Dame assistant leaving for Boston College

The University of Notre Dame will now be adding “Football -Tight Ends Coach” to their job posting site as it’ll be located next to defensive coordinator and running backs coach. That’s because John McNulty, who has spent the last two seasons as Notre Dame’s tight ends coach, is taking the offensive coordinator position at Boston College.

It’s not that McNulty on his own is a great loss for Notre Dame. He is clearly good at what he does as evidenced by his resume and help in developing Michael Mayer, but it is yet another loss from the coaching staff of Marcus Freeman.

Say what you want about Bayou Brian Kelly but the fact of the matter is the man knew how to assemble a coaching staff which is incredibly key in any level of football. I’m not trying to suggest Marcus Freeman won’t be but if given the choice, I’d prefer for him to have to do less of that in his first off-season.

It clearly means Notre Dame’s football program is in a healthy state as so multiple are getting boosted up elsewhere, but it also promises nothing going forward. If its a problem, it’s very much a “first football world problem” to have.

Nonetheless, all the best* to McNulty who was the position coach to the best tight end in college football this season, even if the actual award didn’t even name him a finalist.

*-“all the best” does not apply to Notre Dame’s Nov. 19 senior day contest versus Boston College.

