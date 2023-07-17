Notre Dame apparently too stuffy of a place for Brian Kelly

We get it. We know you don’t want to hear about Brian Kelly anymore. He’s part of Notre Dame’s past and just want to leave him there. But some things are just hard to ignore.

Kelly, entering his second season as LSU coach, was in Nashville for the annual SEC Media Days. Even though he’s been gone for the Irish for over a year-and-a-half now, he simply can’t avoid questions about his former employer. It seemed inevitable that someone would pose one, and it came while he was interviewed by SiriusXM College Sports Radio. When asked to compare coaching the Irish as opposed to the Tigers, he said this:

“Well, I don’t think you have to wear a tie every day at the job if you know what I mean. It’s a little bit more relaxed from that perspective. That’s not good or bad, but there is a much more relaxed [feeling] because you’re in the south. You’re around people that are very easy to get along with. Not that they were hard to get along with, but there are rules you have to follow in an environment like Notre Dame. And you can’t cross those lines. So there is a little bit of a difference there.

Well, excuse Notre Dame for wanting everyone to look and dress proper, Mr. Kelly. We’re not sure what you expected from a Catholic university with high academic standards, but we guess everyone has their thing.

Not only that, but Kelly doesn’t seem to like traveling far for recruiting either:

“I would say the biggest one other than that small narrative that I gave you is that I had to be on a plane and I had to pull the best player out of California, out of Texas, out of New Jersey. I don’t have to do that at LSU. The best player in the state of Louisiana, if we do a really good job recruiting him, he wants to be a Tiger. That’s a difference that, more than anything else, allows you to really focus on what’s important within your program and that is the state of Louisiana and player development.”

Based on this, maybe Kelly never was comfortable with Notre Dame being a national school and having to do everything to keep that reputation going. But it’s OK because not everyone embraces the national spotlight. Sometimes, it’s best to stay regional, which he seems to enjoy in Baton Rouge. Good for him, we guess.

