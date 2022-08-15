Notre Dame announces nonconference schedule for 2022-23 season

Notre Dame is eager to build on the success it had during the 2021-22 season. It won two NCAA Tournament games, and Blake Wesley became the program’s first one-and-done player after being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs. For the 2022-23 season, the Irish are returning most of their players and have another freshman with high expectations in JJ Starling. We now know how their season will start in that they have released their nonconference schedule.

After everything the Irish accomplished last year, opponents will know not to take them lightly. Mike Brey has recaptured his old magic, and that means a team that should continue to get better. All of this means some quality basketball will be played, and that means a product worth the money paid by the fans who come out to see them. After a Nov. 2 exhibition against New Orleans-based NAIA opponent Xavier, here’s who the Irish will face before playing an ACC schedule that promises even more excitement:

Nov. 10 vs. Radford

Dec 4, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Radford Highlanders head coach Darris Nichols yells from the sideline during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 13 vs. Youngstown State

Dec 22, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Youngstown State Penguins head coach Jerrod Calhoun calls out a play during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 16 vs. Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana’s Tyler Henry (3) takes a three-point shot as the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles play the Maryville University Saints at Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Ind., Thursday evening , Feb. 17, 2022.

Nov. 18 vs. Lipscomb

Dec 22, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Lipscomb Bisons guard Will Pruitt (2) passes the ball against LSU Tigers during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 22 vs. Bowling Green

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 24: Samari Curtis #15 of the Bowling Green Falcons controls the ball against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the first half of Palms Division Championship Game on Day Three of The Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on November 24, 2021 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Nov. 25 vs. St. Bonaventure

Mar 29, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The St. Bonaventure Bonnies react to making a play against the Xavier Musketeers during second half of the NIT college basketball semifinals at Madison Square Garden. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 30 vs. Michigan State

Nov 28, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) gets defended by Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 7 vs. Boston University

Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston University Terriers head coach Joe Jones during the first half of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 11 vs. Marquette

Mar 14, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Eric Atkins (0) drives to the basket in front of Marquette Golden Eagles forward Juan Anderson (10) during the second half of a quarterfinal game during the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 18 vs. Georgia

Nov 22, 2011; Kansas City, MO, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Eric Atkins (0) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Gerald Robinson Jr (22) in the first half at the Sprint Center. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville

Dec 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Dolphins head coach Jordan Mincy (center) talks to the team in the huddle against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire