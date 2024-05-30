Notre Dame Announces Kickoff Time for 2024 Navy Game

Notre Dame will take on Navy for the 97th time in program history this October when the two meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. It will be the first time the game has been played there since 2010, when Navy routed the Irish in Brian Kelly’s first matchup with the Midshipmen.

On Thursday, Notre Dame announced that the game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 26. The game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.

This is one of three games that Notre Dame will play in professional stadiums this fall. The Fighting Irish will also take on Georgia Tech in Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons) and Army at Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees).

Notre Dame leads the all-time series with Navy 82-13-1 and has won the last six meetings, including a 42-3 blowout win over the Midshipmen last year in Dublin, Ireland.

