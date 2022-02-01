Notre Dame announces the date of this years Blue-Gold game

The spring football season is right around the corner and the Irish have already narrowed down a date for their spring contest. The annual Blue-Gold game will be held on Saturday, April 23 at an unknown time.

This will be the first spring under new head coach Marcus Freeman and that’s not the only change the Irish will deal with. Gone are massive contributors from last years team like running back Kyren Williams, quarterback Jack Coan, defensive tackle Kurt Hinish and safety Kyle Hamilton. In are a new set of potential stars in safety Brandon Joseph, a Northwestern transfer, and a host of incoming freshman who will try and make their mark immediately like offensive tackle Joe Alt did this past season.

The glorified scrimmage will give fans an idea of what Notre Dame football team might look like this fall, but if I had to guess, Freeman won’t be showing too much on the second-to-last Saturday in April.

