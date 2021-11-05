Notre Dame and Navy to play in Ireland in 2023 after COVID-19 pandemic canceled 2020 game

Notre Dame and Navy have rescheduled their game in Ireland.

Notre Dame announced Thursday that the teams would open the 2023 season in Ireland on Aug. 26. The longtime rivals were supposed to play in Ireland in 2020 but the game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide another opportunity for our team and fans to experience the culture and hospitality of Ireland,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “This trip overseas continues to strengthen our academic and athletic presence around the globe. Bringing a Notre Dame football home game atmosphere to Ireland has been a goal of ours and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Naval Academy to make it happen.”

The game will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The game will be 11 years after the teams last played in Dublin. Notre Dame beat Navy 50-10 in 2012 in Dublin. The schools also announced on Thursday that they had agreed to continue their annual series through at least 2032.

Notre Dame leads the series between the teams 77-13-1. Notre Dame had a 43-game win streak in the series from 1964-2006 before Navy won in 2007. That was the first of three wins in four seasons for the Midshipmen. They’ve one just once — in 2016 — since 2010.

No. 10 Notre Dame enters Saturday’s game against Navy as a 20.5-point favorite at home. Navy got its second win of the season a week ago at Tulsa while Notre Dame can finish 11-1 and head to a New Year’s Six bowl game if it wins the rest of its games.