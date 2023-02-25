Notre Dame among the three schools that could flip Ohio State lacrosse commit

Notre Dame has been on two recent ends of the lacrosse to football stories. The miss happened with defensive end Sam Hubbard, who was committed to the Irish to play lacrosse but ended up playing football for Ohio State.

The hit was quarterback Jack Coan, who originally committed to the Irish to also play lacrosse, but choose Wisconsin football. His route to South Bend was long, but he eventually transferred in and had a fantastic 2021 season.

Now, Notre Dame is trying to flip Ohio State lacrosse commit Bodie Kahoun, who the Irish offered a scholarship to earlier this month. According to this report from Tim Thomas that says Kahoun mentioned that three stand out at the moment: Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Notre Dame.

STANDING OUT: 4* LB Bodie Kahoun tells me that Virginia Tech is among 3 football offers "standing out the most" for him along with Notre Dame & Tennessee. Check out more on the #Hokies and Kahoun who is currently committed to Ohio State for lacrosse here: https://t.co/xzeDA2d93l — Tim Thomas (@TimThomasTLP) February 25, 2023

Kahoun is currently unranked by the 247Sports composite, but that most likely is due to his lacrosse commitment. The 6-foot, 3-inch and 220 pound linebacker has the potential to be a very good football player, if he elects to go that route.

