Notre Dame among most in-demand teams for 2021

It comes as no surprise that Notre Dame is among the most in-demand teams in terms of ticket sales ahead of the 2021 college football season.

According to StubHub, Notre Dame is the fifth most demanded team nationally in terms of ticket sales on the site.

Ranking ahead of Notre Dame were a few other blue blood programs Alabama, Penn State and Michigan, respectively, and Texas A&M checked in fourth.

Wisconsin, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma rounded out the top 10.

StubHub also released information about the most in-demand games this season, but no Notre Dame games made the top 10. Georgia and Clemson’s season-opening tilt topped the list. Auburn’s trip to Penn State on Sept. 18 ranked second.

