Notre Dame All-American still questionable for tilt against Ohio State

The hope was that preseason All-American offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson would be fully healthy for the massive road opening season game. According to head coach Marcus Freeman, it looks like Patterson will still be a question mark as the game gets closer.

The good news is that Freeman shared that Patterson has been practicing, but not in full however. The extent of what he has done was not shared but it still is a solid sign that he could be ready when the nations eyes are watching the Irish take on the Buckeyes. In a game of this magnitude, it is important that Notre Dame is at full strength.

Marcus Freeman says Jarrett Patterson remains questionable for Saturday night at Ohio State. He practiced the past two days but did not do everything Tuesday/Wednesday. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 1, 2022

If Patterson is unable to play on Saturday, expect Rocco Spindler to take his place a left guard. The second-year player took a redshirt last season but did participate in a few games.

Related

Herbstreit: Notre Dame can use Fiesta Bowl loss to advantage vs. OSU

List

Season Superlatives: Who will shine this fall for Notre Dame Football

List

Thoughts on Notre Dame’s depth chart ahead of Ohio State

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire