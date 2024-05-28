Notre Dame alumni aplenty in Chicago Sky-Seattle Storm game

Notre Dame has one of the best women’s basketball programs in the country. As proof of that, eight players who have gone through the program currently are in the WNBA. The most number of those players who can be on the floor at the same time are five. We’ll see this happen Tuesday when the Chicago Sky host the Seattle Storm, both teams with .500 records.

Marina Mabrey, one of the top 3-point shooters in the WNBA who has made 12 of 34 shots from downtown for a .364 shooting percentage from there, leads the Sky with 19.3 points and 5.5 assists a game. Jewell Loyd, the league’s defending scoring champion, is second on the Storm with 19.5 points a game.

The Storm’s Skylar Diggins-Smith is fifth in the league with 6.2 assists a game, which would tie a career high if the season ended today. Rounding out this group of former Irish players are the Sky’s Lindsay Allen and Brianna turner, and we’ll see if they can play a role in this game.

