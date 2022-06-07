Notre Dame adds yet another impressive OL to 2023 recruiting class

The Irish are making it known that they are going to win in the trenches during the Marcus Freeman era. Notre Dame’s “new” head coach has been heavy on finding impact offensive and defensive linemen for his program. Just look at the talent that has been brought in and who is committed currently.

Today, another impressive lineman joined the fray, 2023 Kansas offensive lineman Joe Otting. At six-foot-four-inches and 270-pounds, Otting played both ways for his high school however will make the move full-time to the offensive line, guard or center, when he arrives at South Bend. He chose the Irish over scholarship offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Baylor, Minnesota, Missouri and others.

There could be a thought that the offer list is not compelling, but knowing what Harry Hiestand can do with his pupils, there is no need to question that. Otting becomes the 14th commitment of the 2023 recruiting class, which currently is ranked as either the best or one of the best in the country, depending on recruiting service rankings.

