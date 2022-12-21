Notre Dame adds transfer portal wide receiver from Virginia Tech

Today wasn’t just about high school prospects for the Irish, it was about former Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith as well. Even though the focus was mainly on all of the signees for Notre Dame, Smith snuck in his commitment to the Irish today as well.

This one is big for Notre Dame, as it gives the wide receiver room a player who has plenty of experience and it makes Smith the returning receiving yardage leader on the team, even though it wasn’t with the Irish. The graduate transfer caught 37 balls for 674 yards and three scores with the Hokies this past season.

New chapter: Thank you to everyone along the way🖤 Now it’s time to THINK BIG☘️ @NDFootball @ChansiStuckey pic.twitter.com/X6Cig2vGvs — Kaleb Smith (@kaleb11smith) December 21, 2022

The transfer recruiting win adds on to a stellar day for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame even with the loss of Peyton Bowen to Oregon.

