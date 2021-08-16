Notre Dame adds four-star safety to 2023 recruiting class

Notre Dame landed the third commitment of the 2023 recruiting class Sunday when four-star safety Adon Shuler announced his decision to play for the Fighting Irish.

Shuler comes from Irvington, New Jersey and is ranked as a top-200 player in the entire 2023 class by 247Sports. He checks in at 6-0, 190-pounds and chose the Irish over the likes of Penn State, Maryland, Florida, Boston College, and several others.

Shuler is Notre Dame’s third commitment in the 2023 class, all of which come in on the defensive side of the football.

