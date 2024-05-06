Notre Dame adds five-star forward Leah Macy to 2025 recruiting class

Notre Dame has had a couple of solid additions to its 2024-25 roster via the transfer portal. But Niele Ivey also is looking to the future. To that end, five-star forward Leah Macy of Bethlehem in Bardstown, Kentucky has been one of the players on her radar. That pursuit officially has paid off with Macy announcing her commitment to the Irish:

And if that tweet isn’t enough for you, check out the awesome video Macy made also announcing her decision.

This past season, the 6-foot-2 Macy averaged 24.9 points and 13.9 rebounds a game. ESPN ranks her as the No. 14 recruit in her class, and she can play both forward positions as well as center.

Perhaps it’s not coincidental that Macy announced her decision during the same 24-hour span in which the Irish landed forwards Liatu King and Liza Karlen for this coming season. While she won’t be teammates with them, she could be part of a new core of bigs that includes incoming freshman Kate Koval. Hopefully, Koval will save that seat for her until she arrives.

