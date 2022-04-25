Notre Dame adds first offensive lineman to 2023 recruiting class

The Irish continue their momentum from the Blue vs. Gold game into Monday as they did not have to wait very long to add a commitment to the 2023 recruiting class. North Carolina offensive lineman Sam Pendleton made his verbal pledge to the Irish, with Notre Dame beating schools like Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, North Carolina and others for Pendleton’s commitment.

At six-feet-four-inches and 305-pounds Pendleton projects as either a right tackle or could slide inside to either guard position. He’s a bit on the smaller side to play the coveted left tackle position, but plenty of size to play on the other side.

Pendleton becomes the tenth commit in the 2023 Irish recruiting class that is rated as one of the best in the country at this point of the cycle.

List

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

