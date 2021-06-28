Notre Dame adds their first commit in the 2023 recruiting class
The 2022 recruiting class is just starting to take shape, after this past weekend the Irish now have 16 commits and one of the top class rankings in the nation.
Related
Notre Dame adds another offensive lineman to 2022 recruiting class
It may seem like far off but the Notre Dame staff is not waiting on the calendar to change and have already started to address the 2023 class. The effort has paid off today as Florida’s Keon Keeley became the first pledge for the Irish in the class.
COMMITTED!!!☘️☘️☘️
Excited to Join Irish Nation!!!☘️☘️☘️
Thank You to My Mother and Berkeley Prep Football Family!@BPS_Football @NDFootball @CoachMikeElston @Marcus_Freeman1 @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @Hayesfawcett3 #IRISHRISING23 #THINKBIG #GoIrish
☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/ns6bnRvBJn
— 𝐊𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝟒⭐️ (@keon_keeley) June 28, 2021
The six-foot-five-inch and 230-pound defensive lineman has offers from Florida, Florida State, North Carolina Virginia Tech and others. It’s a great start to the class, as you can never have enough pass rushers on a roster.
Keeley’s pledge had many of the Notre Dame coaching staff members extremely excited.
Here Come The Irish! ☘️ #IRISHRISING23 pic.twitter.com/aRfUEAqzo6
— Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) June 28, 2021
If the Irish’s current class ranking holds, they’ll be looking for back-to-back top recruiting classes when the 2023 cycle signs their letters of intent.