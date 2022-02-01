Notre Dame adds another PWO defender to their 2022 recruiting class

It seemed like the Irish were going to have a very quiet late signing period but that all changed this evening. Florida defensive athlete Tre Reader announced his intentions to join the Notre Dame football team as a preferred walk-on.

The six-foot-two-inch and 210-pound Reader will either grown into a linebacker or a defensive end, depending on how his body fills out over the next few years. He chose the Irish over offers from Columbia, Fordham and Stetson while also having an opportunity to walk-on at Michigan as well.

Any time the Irish beat the Wolverines it is a win and Reader could develop into a contributor a few years down the road.

