Notre Dame adds another commitment to their 2023 recruiting class

Just when you thought they were done, the Irish add yet another 2023 prospect to their already impressive recruiting class. After taking a commitment from Texas wide receiver Kaleb Smith just under a week ago, to bring the class total to 26, Marcus Freeman has added yet another prospect.

Virginia athlete Brandyn Hillman is the newest Irish verbal pledge, as he committed over offers from Oklahoma, USC, Tennessee, Kentucky and others. The six-foot-one-inch and 191-pound versatile player took reps at quarterback and defensive back, will most likely end up playing defense when he arrives to South Bend. Hillman brings the class to 27 total players.

After thinking this class was done at 25 prospects, it remains to be seen where Freeman goes from here but what we do know is that this class has loads of talent.

