Notre Dame adds another 2025 prospect, Alabama edge rusher commits

It wasn’t all bad on Saturday night for the Notre Dame football team.

The loss to Ohio State was heartbreaking, but what shouldn’t be lost in the agony was that not just one, running back Daniel Anderson, but two prospects in the 2025 recruiting class made their verbals to the Irish.

Alabama edge rusher CJ May announced his commitment to Notre Dame in the midst of the game, but it was a big addition. Ranked as the No. 18 player as his position and 171st nationally according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, the Irish beat out Clemson, Georgia, Penn State and others in May’s recruitment.

May is the fifth verbal of the 2025 Notre Dame class, which has a great balance at the moment with two players on defense and three on offense.

