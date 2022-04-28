Notre Dame adds another 2023 defensive line commit

The Irish have consistently been ranked at the top or near the top of the 2023 recruiting cycle. This evening they have added Massachusetts defensive lineman Boubacar Traore to the already impressive class.

At six-foot-five-inches and 235-pounds, Traore selected the Irish over Boston College (was once committed), Michigan, and Pittsburgh. Those were his only current offers, which is a bit strange for a player who is viewed as one of the top players at his position. It’s also a bit odd due to the family lineage, his brother Badara, went to LSU and although went undrafted is currently an offensive tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Irish keep rolling along.Boubacar Traore 6'5" 235 DE formally committed to BC has announced his commitment to Notre Dame. I did this video five months ago when he was still committed to BC. Shows great length, long arms and quick feet. Explosive with a great frame.4*+ talent. pic.twitter.com/VbjRsANPSy — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) April 27, 2022

Traore becomes the eleventh total commit in Marcus Freeman’s first full recruiting cycle, the third defensive lineman with Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon. The 2023 Notre Dame recruiting class is beginning to look like it will be on that will shape Freeman’s tenure.

