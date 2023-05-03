Notre Dame adds 4-star WR Micah Gilbert to class of 2024

It’s turning out to be a luck of the Irish kind of a week, as Notre Dame football has gotten two significant commitments over the last few days.

On Monday, Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher’s son, Chandler (Ariz.) three-star safey Kennedy Urlacher announced his commitment to Notre Dame. Yesterday, the Fighting Irish added another notable member to their class of 2024.

Here’s how Charlotte Christian (NC) four-star wide receiver Micah Gilbert announced that he was joining the club.

Gilbert (6-foot-3, 203 pounds) had offers from 20 other schools, including Charlotte, Duke, ECU, Wake Forest, North Carolina and South Carolina. He told Chad Simmons at On3 Notre Dame had everything he was looking for.

“Notre Dame has that pedigree… I love what they have done in the past. They have a great reputation on and off the field, and the visit pushed them over the top. Everywhere I went, I had my list of requirements. And Notre Dame had everything I was looking for.”

Going by the 247Sports rankings, Gilbert is No. 30 among wide receivers in his class, No. 5 overall in the state of North Carolina and No. 199 nationally.

That makes three wide receivers and 14 hard commits total for Notre Dame’s recruiting class of 2024, which ranks fourth in the nation.

More football stories

ESPN announces huge high school football doubleheader

USC gets commitment from four-star WR Xavier Jordan

Story originally appeared on High School Sports