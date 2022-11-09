Notre Dame adds to 2024 recruiting class with Ohio cornerback

It was a banner weekend for the Irish on the field, soundly defeating Clemson 35-14 and now that huge win is trickling down to their recruiting efforts. As we know, it was a big weekend for recruits as well and it payed off this morning.

Ohio cornerback Karson Hobbs, a class of 2024 prospect, verbally committed to the Irish this morning, as he went to Twitter to make his announcement. At six-foot-one-inch and 180-pounds, Marcus Freeman is getting a corner that already possess great size and length who will most likely add some good weight to his already impressive frame. The recruitment for Hobbs was an interesting one, as he was committed to South Carolina until yesterday, then verballing to Notre Dame today.

Hobbs also had offers from Kentucky, West Virginia, Akron and Marshall before the quick flip to the Irish. He is now the seventh commit in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the first defensive back.

List

Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class commitments

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire