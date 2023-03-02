Notre Dame adding offensive analyst with Big 12 experience

Notre Dame is adding an offensive analyst to Marcus Freeman’s staff, and it’s someone new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker has previously worked with. Caleb Carbine, who played collegiality at North Alabama and Troy, is reuniting with Parker, according to a FootballScoop report.

From 2019-21, Carbine served as a graduate assistant on the West Virginia staff, which is when his path intersected with Parker. Carbine worked with tight ends, fullbacks, offensive linemen, and quarterbacks during his time with the Mountaineers. The Mountaineers produced back-to-back freshmen All-American offensive linemen in Zach Frazer (2020) and Wyatt Milum (2021) during his time.

Carbine comes to Notre Dame after spending last season as North Alabama’s offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. He also served as a graduate assistant at Troy during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

