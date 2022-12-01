Notre Dame to add another wide receiver commitment tonight?

By the end of the evening, we’ll know if Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class swells to 26. That’s because wide receiver Kaleb Smith of Reedy High School in Texas is set to announce his college choice this evening.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has already made a huge impact for Notre Dame in Texas as the Irish already have a pair of Texas receivers in their 2023 recruiting class. Smith is a three-star prospect that checks in at 6-0, 175-pounds. He was a one-time Texas Tech commitment but pulled off of that earlier this fall. He lists Notre Dame and Texas Tech as the two finalists that he’ll be deciding between tonight.

Smith was on Notre Dame’s campus for the upset drubbing of Clemson and this one feels like the Irish have all the momentum in.

