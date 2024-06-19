Notre Dame’s New AD Feels Better About Independence Now Than Upon Taking Job

The college sports world is a crazy place right now as TV deals mean more than traditions that have forever shaped the sports, and conference realignment and the speculation surrounding it only continues.

Despite that, and despite the differences in money Notre Dame is getting from NBC by remaining independent instead of joining the Big Ten, Notre Dame athletic director Ken Bevacqua feels better about independent status now than he did upon taking the job.

“I feel better about our independence sitting here right now than I felt even when I first came into the role,” said Bevacqua, who spent eight months shadowing Swarbrick before the official handoff. “Independence is part of the DNA of Notre Dame football. I believe that vehemently.”

Bevacqua shared that on a Notre Dame-produced video podcast within the last week. He also shared how the expanded College Football Playoff is helping Notre Dame despite some claims to the contrary.

Bevacqua is a former TV executive with plenty of connections in the industry and I’m sure will be creative and savvy in using that background in his continued fight for Notre Dame’s independence.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire